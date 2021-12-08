Light a Life fundraiser returning to Helena despite loss of iconic tree

An annual display of lights that benefits the St. Peter's Health Hospice Program will return to the Helena Civic Center Thursday, albeit without the century-old Light a Life tree toppled by wind early this year.

Almost every year during the holiday season, the community gathered around the nearly 100-year-old spruce tree outside the Helena Civic Center for the kickoff to the event. But the 70-foot-tall evergreen was one of many casualties of a Jan. 13 storm that brought wind gusts of up to 80 mph.

Instead, a multi-tree light display near the entrance to the Civic Center will carry on the tradition this year. Each light will shine in memory of a lost loved one beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and continuing each night through Jan. 1.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the St. Peter’s Health Foundation will not be hosting its traditional in-person event and tree lighting this year.

Community members interested in supporting Light a Life can donate at www.sphealth.org/foundation/ways-give/light-life-donation.

Those interested in supporting the program can also purchase a commemorative Light a Life tree ornament designed by Helena artist Alan Snell thanks to a partnership with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. The ornaments are available for purchase at various locations in town including the St. Peter’s Health Gift Shop.

Light a Life gifts make end-of-life care available to anyone in the community, regardless of their ability to pay.

“Our dedicated caregivers help each patient and their family navigate this most precious time—offering not only all required medical care, but the just-as-important support, guidance and compassion they need in these unique situations,” said St. Peter’s Director of Post-Acute Care Services Katie Barbee. “Donations to Light a Life ensure those who need hospice services can die in a comfortable, dignified and peaceful manner.”

According to St. Peter’s Health Foundation Vice President Stephen Mason, the Light a Life fundraiser has been a staple event in the community for more than 28 years, receiving donations from over 650 friends and supporters who choose to help St. Peter’s caregivers provide loving care and support to more than 260 hospice patients and their loved ones each year. Hospice caregivers have always gone above and beyond, but the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to create new, unprecedented challenges.

“Like many areas in health care during the pandemic, we had to adjust our day-to-day operations and increase our use of personal protective equipment during in-person patient interactions,” Barbee said. “Certainly, our caregivers adapt and provide the very best care they can offer, but that would not be possible without the support we’ve received from the community.”

