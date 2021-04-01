Lewis & Clark Tap Room brings back live music and plans expanded venue

There is some financial risk in forging ahead, but Pigman’s contracts with bands include a Force Majeure clause that takes COVID health regulations into account if shows have to be canceled and rebooked.

Pigman is working on dates with a number of bands for this summer, including Cody Canada and the Departed, known for their mix of hard-edged country and rock ‘n’ roll; and perennial Helena favorite — multi-award-winning blues master Johnny Rawls in late June.

Pigman’s confirmed booking with Hell's Belles, which he called “probably the most prominent AC/DC tribute band.”

Angus Young, co-founder of AC/DC, called the all-female band "the best AC/DC band I've heard." They play July 8, and tickets are available on Facebook and at LCTapRoom.com.

COVID-19 has been a major hit financially, not only to Lewis & Clark Tap Room and live music and performance venues across Montana and the country, but also to the musicians.

But, on the sunnier side, a number of performers who tour with large national acts are suddenly available and have been talking to Pigman about returning to Helena.

A case in point is outlaw country singer Ward Davis who typically tours with Cody Jinks.