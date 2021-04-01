Lewis & Clark Tap Room brings back live music and plans expanded venue

Rock.
Country.
Americana.
Funk.
Salsa.
Blues.
Music is roaring back at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, starting in April.
Not only are some of your favorite music acts back on stage, but so are some local music festivals — plus a new one — Wake the Giant Music Revival.
And, there’s more good news for ‘live music’ lovers.
The Tap Room will be expanding its indoor venue area, growing from 250-occupancy to about 500, said Lewis & Clark Brewing Company owner Max Pigman.
The remodel will add a larger stage area, a larger audience area with better visibility and an upgraded sound system.
Stay tuned for more Tap Room renovation news coming later this month.
But first things, first.
Finally, music lovers, what you’ve been waiting for — a summer of live music!
“We started booking some smaller acts like duos...a couple weeks ago,” said Pigman. “From April 8 on, we will be back into live music every Thursday and Saturday.”
He’s particularly excited about “a really fun weekend” at the end of April, “the final blowout” shows before construction is slated to start.
Country singer/songwriter Whitey Morgan will perform a solo acoustic show with special guest Ben Jarrell, Thursday, April 22. (And for folks who love Morgan’s big band sound, he’s back in Helena in August with his band, the 78’s).
Ten Years Gone, a perennial favorite Helena dance band, playing classic rock, alternative, and pop, takes the stage Friday, April 23.
The next night, John Roberts y Pan Blanco returns with their high energy, highly danceable funk, African and salsa grooves and blistering instrumental solos, Saturday, April 24.
“After that, we will make a smaller stage and have smaller bands in,” Pigman said.
Throughout the renovation, the Tap Room will continue to provide beer, good cheer and, of course, live music Thursdays and Saturdays.
Pigman’s goal is to complete the renovations in time to book some larger acts starting in this fall.
The second week of June, music should be moving to the outdoor patio stage if the weather cooperates.
“We have a number of cool acts planned for July,” he said. “We should be able to get some fun stuff, as long as COVID numbers get better or stay where they are.”
There is some financial risk in forging ahead, but Pigman’s contracts with bands include a Force Majeure clause that takes COVID health regulations into account if shows have to be canceled and rebooked.
Pigman is working on dates with a number of bands for this summer, including Cody Canada and the Departed, known for their mix of hard-edged country and rock ‘n’ roll; and perennial Helena favorite — multi-award-winning blues master Johnny Rawls in late June.
Pigman’s confirmed booking with Hell's Belles, which he called “probably the most prominent AC/DC tribute band.”
Angus Young, co-founder of AC/DC, called the all-female band "the best AC/DC band I've heard." They play July 8, and tickets are available on Facebook and at LCTapRoom.com.
COVID-19 has been a major hit financially, not only to Lewis & Clark Tap Room and live music and performance venues across Montana and the country, but also to the musicians.
But, on the sunnier side, a number of performers who tour with large national acts are suddenly available and have been talking to Pigman about returning to Helena.
A case in point is outlaw country singer Ward Davis who typically tours with Cody Jinks.
“So now Ward Davis is available and we’re bringing him in,” said Pigman.
Known for his soulful vocals and solid songwriting, Davis has written songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Sammy Kershaw and many more.
Also heading this way in coming months should be Texas groove band Midnight River Choir and Grammy-winning Americana band Reckless Kelly, founded by brothers Cody and Willy Braun.
Alt-country band Micky & the Motorcars, founded by the Braun younger brothers, Micky and Gary, are also on tap.
Spokane blues-rock band Too Slim and the Taildraggers are planning to return to the L&C stage this summer. They’ve been called, “one of the finest original blues rock trios performing today,” by Blues Review Magazine. Consistently named a top blues band in the Northwest by blues societies, they have a loyal following in Europe, where they’ve regularly toured.
Pigman is also lining up Michael Charles, an Australian-born blues musician, songwriter, guitarist, and singer, who was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.
Another band Helenans love — Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs — are guaranteed to have folks up and dancing in the coming months. They were named Best Bluegrass Band by Bozeman Magazine from 2017-2021.
Pigman is currently finalizing talks with several national acts, he said, and will continue to highlight local musicians, as well.
Music festivals are also roaring back this summer.
Once again, Lewis & Clark Brewing will be sponsoring the Bob Marshall Music Festival in Seeley Lake, slated for Aug. 6 and 7, with headliners to be announced any day. Tickets/campsites will go on sale the first week of April.
The brewery is also sponsoring Gordy's HWY 30 Music Festival in Twin Falls, Idaho, and the inaugural Wake the Giant Revival put on by WestMont, Aug. 28.
Headlining Wake the Giant is honky tonk, outlaw country rock band Whitey Morgan & the 78’s.
According to WestMont business director Robin Farrell, Helena’s Ten Years Gone and Insufficient Funds will also be playing, as well as two Butte musicians, Levi Blom and John Montoya. More acts are being confirmed.
Wake the Giant will be a major fundraiser for WestMont, a nonprofit providing a wide array of services for persons with disabilities, including a range of employment and training options from growing and selling flowers and vegetables to doing bulk mailings.