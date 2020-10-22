Lewis & Clark Library temporarily closed due to COVID

The Main Branch of Lewis & Clark Library in Helena is temporarily closed.

Library Spokeswoman Patricia Spencer said the closure is related to COVID-19, but additional details were not provided.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In order to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons, I have made the difficult decision to close the Library until further notice," the library's Director John Finn said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

The release says online services will remain accessible but Holds Pick-Up will be suspended until further notice. "Phone a Librarian" services will also be suspended until the library reopens.

“We will keep the public updated as we make plans to reopen the Library and resume Holds Pick-Up. Please watch our social media pages, in addition to our website, for updates,” Finn said.