The Lewis and Clark Library Foundation, established in 1978 to support the Lewis & Clark Library system, has selected five new directors for the 15-member board.

The foundation works to improve the quality of public library services by encouraging and generating philanthropic gifts and bequests, with accountability to donors and the public.

When there are board vacancies, a nominating committee proposes people who have a variety of backgrounds and live in Lewis and Clark County to be considered. They are then nominated to join the board, foundation officials said.

The only criteria is a willingness to serve and an understanding of the foundation's mission to "make a great library even better." Nominees are contacted to determine their availability and interest, and the full board then votes. Members serve a three-year term.

Susan Geise is a teacher and longtime public servant from Augusta. She graduated from Smith College with a degree in government.

She was the first Lewis and Clark County Commissioner from Augusta since 1906. She also served in the Montana House of Representatives and worked as a lobbyist and adviser to the Public Service Commission.

She has served on the Augusta School Board and as a librarian at the Augusta Branch. Geise is now teaching at the De La Salle Blackfeet School in Browning. She and her husband Ross, a rancher, have four grandchildren.

Nikolas Griffith grew up across the world and the country before his father’s Air Force retirement landed his family in Great Falls. He graduated Carroll College in 2010 and has worked across Montana in public relations, public policy and communications.

Griffith credits his success in part to the hours and hours he spent reading books of all kinds in libraries and the encouragement of the people working in them. In 2021, Griffith joined PureView Health Center as its in-house strategic planner and loves working in his adopted community.

Sue Jackson grew up in a small town in Kansas and moved to Helena in 1977, arriving shortly after the new Lewis & Clark Library opened. She worked as an archivist for the Montana Historical Society, at the Corette Library at Carroll College on a special grant project, and at the Library Development Department at Montana State Library helping public libraries with grants and training.

A long-time active member of the local Audubon chapter, she also volunteers in the Montana Historical Society Photo Archives.

Becca Leaphart taught English at Capital High for 10 years before becoming the deputy director of the Helena Education Foundation.

She grew up in Helena, earned a bachelor's degree at Middlebury College in Vermont and an MFA in creative writing at the University of Montana. She and her husband Ben Brouwer built a boat, sailed the Inside Passage, and worked for non-profits in Bolivia. They now have two elementary aged children.

Leaphart is proud to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Babs Leaphart, who previously served on the Library Foundation Board.

Virginia Reeves teaches writing and literature at Helena College, and founded the oral storytelling project, Necessary Narratives. Her debut novel, “Work Like Any Other,” was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize and the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize, and Booklist named it to their Top 10 First Novels of 2016.

Her second novel, “The Behavior of Love,” has been reviewed by The New Yorker. She says that libraries feature prominently in her work, as they represent the best of humanity through their pursuit of equity, accessibility, and knowledge. Reeves previously served on the Foundation’s board of directors as vice-president from 2018 to 2019 and returned in 2023.

The foundation board’s 2023 executive board is Opal Winebrenner, president; Bruce Whittenberg, vice president; John Finn, secretary and library director; and Pad McCracken, treasurer. The board focuses on maintaining long-term support for the Helena public library, the branch libraries in Augusta, East Helena, Lincoln and the bookmobile and Book Bicycle.

For more information about the Library Foundation, visit http://lclibfoundation.org.