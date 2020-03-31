Lewis & Clark County to conduct primary election by mail

The Lewis and Clark County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail ballot.

The move comes amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the community and is in accordance with directives issued by the governor's office last week.

Commission chair Susan Good-Geise said the county commissioners are "taking this pandemic very seriously" and "looking at all available options for doing county business during this difficult time."

Elections are an essential part of county government business, and by deciding to move to a mail ballot election the commission hopes to encourage everyone to vote despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Geise said.

"This decision protects voters, election judges and staff while still allowing the public's voice to be heard," Gesie said.

Anyone actively registered to vote in Lewis and Clark County will be mailed a primary ballot on May 8 to the mailing address filed with the county elections office. Anyone who is not registered or who needs to update their information should mail a voter registration application to the office by May 26.