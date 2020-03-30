Lewis & Clark County sees first COVID-19 hospitalization, evidence of community spread

Lewis and Clark County officials confirmed on Monday that one of the county's 11 COVID-19 patients has been hospitalized and that evidence of community spread has been found.
Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said the patient who was hospitalized is a man in his 70s.
Shirley said the man contracted the respiratory disease, caused by the new coronavirus, without traveling either domestically or internationally. This has reinforced the health department's belief that county residents can become infected without knowing where or how, a stage in outbreaks known as community spread.
The man was not living in a congregational setting, such as an assisted living facility.
The department is also monitoring the people the infected man may have come into contact with in recent weeks.
"I believe we've been seeing evidence of community spread for about a week," Shirley said in a phone interview Monday. "That makes it a lot harder to know who to distance from."
As such, Shirley said county residents should continue to adhere to Gov. Bullock's stay-at-home order, which went into effect Saturday, and the guidelines public health officials have listed from the outset.
"Our medical community is already nearly at capacity," Shirley said. "This is when social distancing becomes more and more important. ... It's not just about the individual. It's about the whole community."
By Monday morning, four Montanans had died from COVID-19. At least 171 had fallen ill, and 10 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.
