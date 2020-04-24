Lewis & Clark County primary looks a bit different after races go nonpartisan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lewis and Clark County's primary election will look a little different this year, and not just because it will be conducted primarily by mail.

Because the elections for county positions are nonpartisan for the first time this year, the names of the candidates seeking those positions will appear on the Democratic, Republican and Green party ballots in the June 2 primary election.

According to county elections supervisor Audrey McCue, only the two candidates who receive the most votes in each race will advance to the general election in November. While that means the single candidate for clerk of district court and the two candidates for justice of the peace will automatically advance to the general election, two of the four candidates for county commission will be eliminated in the primary.

Montana Department of Environmental Quality employee Brady Christensen, entrepreneur Mike Fasbender, Helena Motors sales and leasing consultant Tom Rolfe and Montana Department of Transportation employee Tyrel Suzor-Hoy are competing for the county commission seat up for election this year.

Angie Sparks is running for clerk of district court, and probation officer Mark Piskolich and former undersheriff David Rau are running for justice of the peace.