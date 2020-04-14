Lewis & Clark County issues 3 warnings for health order violations, says curve is flattening

Three Helena businesses have been ordered to correct violations of Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order, but public health officials say the rate of COVID-19 infection in Lewis and Clark County has been ”encouragingly flat."
Since March 28, Montana has been under an order that prohibits most nonessential work and travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19. On March 31, Lewis and Clark Public Health announced that it would begin enforcing the order through a complaint-driven approach that includes an educational phone call, then a written warning that is now being called an order of corrective action, then a fine of $500 per day for repeat offenders.
The county health department received 34 complaints during the first week and another 39 during the second week of enforcement, for a total of 73. Following an educational call from health department staff, local police delivered corrective action orders to Suds Hut on April 4, PetSmart on April 6 and Ecig Vapor Juice Store on April 7 for failing to comply.
Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said Suds Hut has implemented all required corrective actions related to social distancing. She said Ecig Vapor Juice Store, which has been deemed a nonessential business, agreed to close immediately. The managers of the two businesses could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
PetSmart has been deemed an essential business but was asked to suspend a grooming operation that was out of compliance with the governor’s order. PetSmart said in a statement last week that it closed all of its grooming salons in Montana, and they will remain closed until further notice.
The health department has no record of any citations or fines issued in the county so far, Shirley said.
Of the 16 COVID-19 cases in Lewis and Clark County, only two have been confirmed since the beginning of April. Two people in the county have been hospitalized with the disease, and none have died.
"A graph of COVID-19 cases over time in Lewis and Clark County shows a curve that’s been 'encouragingly flat,'" public health officials said in a press release Tuesday.
County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said this trend appears to be the result of social distancing.
“Our strategies seem to be working, and we’d like to think it’s because of the sacrifices that county residents and businesses are making to stay home and keep social distancing,” she said in the press release.
However, Niemann cautioned that there is not enough data to make sweeping generalizations and noted “it’s too soon to declare victory against the disease.”
“I urge everyone to stay the course, not to let down our defenses,” she said. “It really does seem to be helping, and we want folks to know that. This is what they mean when they say we’re all in this together.”
Neimann said the health department is starting to plan for when things will return to normal, and it’s likely that restrictions will be lifted gradually.
“We know people are eager to get back to life as we knew it,” she said. “We’re eager, too. But we don’t want to lift restrictions too soon and send case counts soaring.”
