Lewis & Clark County issues 3 warnings for health order violations, says curve is flattening

The health department has no record of any citations or fines issued in the county so far, Shirley said.

Of the 16 COVID-19 cases in Lewis and Clark County, only two have been confirmed since the beginning of April. Two people in the county have been hospitalized with the disease, and none have died.

"A graph of COVID-19 cases over time in Lewis and Clark County shows a curve that’s been 'encouragingly flat,'" public health officials said in a press release Tuesday.

County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said this trend appears to be the result of social distancing.

“Our strategies seem to be working, and we’d like to think it’s because of the sacrifices that county residents and businesses are making to stay home and keep social distancing,” she said in the press release.

However, Niemann cautioned that there is not enough data to make sweeping generalizations and noted “it’s too soon to declare victory against the disease.”

“I urge everyone to stay the course, not to let down our defenses,” she said. “It really does seem to be helping, and we want folks to know that. This is what they mean when they say we’re all in this together.”