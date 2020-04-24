Lewis & Clark County adopts governor's reopening plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lewis and Clark County will adopt Gov. Steve Bullock's statewide plan to begin lifting some restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

While individual counties have the ability to implement restrictions that go beyond the governor's directives, the City-County Board of Health voted Thursday to move forward in concert with the rest of the state.

“Our residents and businesses should be commended for the sacrifices they made to limit the disease in our county,” Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in a press release Friday. “It’s because of their efforts that we’re in a position to meet the governor’s criteria for a limited reopening.”

So far, 16 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lewis and Clark County. No cases have been confirmed in the county since April 9, and no deaths have been attributed to the disease.

“We’re cautiously optimistic moving forward,” Niemann said. “The responsibility for keeping our community safe continues to lie with each of us as individuals.”

She urged people to continue practicing social distancing, good hand hygiene, regular cleaning and disinfecting, and use of cloth face masks when in public. People should continue to avoid gathering, especially in groups larger than 10.