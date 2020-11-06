Lewis & Clark Co. bolsters courthouse security

Lewis and Clark County implemented a nearly $500,000 overhaul of its courthouse security this week, including a two-year contract with a private security company.
Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said the county has entered into a two-year contract with Swedish security company Securitas to post guards at the county courthouse entrances at a cost of more than $200,000 annually.
Baltz also said the county spent about $70,000 on a one-time upgrade to the courthouse's electrical system and security equipment, including security cameras, walk-through metal detectors, x-ray machines, security wands and key fobs for courthouse employees.
"We can be reactive and wait for a tragedy to occur, or we can try to be somewhat proactive," Baltz said when asked about the need for the security upgrades.
He added that the county previously conducted multiple security studies at the request of employees within the courthouse.
"We put together a working team that has been dealing with this for many months," he said.
As part of the change, the public must now enter the courthouse through the east entrance across from The Myrna Loy and submit to a security screening.
"Everyone will be required to walk through a metal detector and have any baggage passed through a scanning machine," the county said in a news release announcing the changes. "The scanning machine not only detects metal, but illegal narcotics and explosive materials as well."
Like much of the historic building, erected in 1887, the east entrance is not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. According to the county's news release, those "requiring ADA access or accommodations will be allowed to ride the elevator to the first floor where their baggage will be screened and a security officer will use a wand to screen them for weapons."
Baltz characterized the upgrades as a win-win.
"This not only benefits the safety and security of our employees, but also our citizens who find themselves in court for whatever reason," he said.
Baltz asked that the public be patient with staff and security officers as any wrinkles in the operation are ironed out.
