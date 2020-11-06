Lewis & Clark Co. bolsters courthouse security

Lewis and Clark County implemented a nearly $500,000 overhaul of its courthouse security this week, including a two-year contract with a private security company.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said the county has entered into a two-year contract with Swedish security company Securitas to post guards at the county courthouse entrances at a cost of more than $200,000 annually.

Baltz also said the county spent about $70,000 on a one-time upgrade to the courthouse's electrical system and security equipment, including security cameras, walk-through metal detectors, x-ray machines, security wands and key fobs for courthouse employees.

"We can be reactive and wait for a tragedy to occur, or we can try to be somewhat proactive," Baltz said when asked about the need for the security upgrades.

He added that the county previously conducted multiple security studies at the request of employees within the courthouse.

"We put together a working team that has been dealing with this for many months," he said.

As part of the change, the public must now enter the courthouse through the east entrance across from The Myrna Loy and submit to a security screening.