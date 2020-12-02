Lewis & Clark Co. approves raises for staff and elected officials

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved pay raises for county staff and elected officials.
The cost-of-living adjustments will amount to a 2.2% increase in salary.
The county previously deferred the annual cost-of-living increases that its employees receive, typically in July, due to revenue uncertainty caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
County Finance Director Nancy Everson said in an interview Tuesday that county staff projected little to no immediate declines in revenue and recommended the county commission move ahead with the cost-of-living adjustments.
County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise said in an interview that because the county's deputies are paid a percentage of the elected sheriff/coroner's salary, the deputies could not receive a raise unless their boss did as well.
Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton is set to receive an increase of $2,450 per year, for a total salary of $96,659. The pay raises for the sheriff's office as a whole will amount to an increase of about $102,000 per year.
"We wanted to do the right thing by them," Geise said. "But then it was pointed out to me that if we give one elected official a cost of living adjustment, we have to give one to every official."
As a result, Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney will make $81,908 in 2021. Treasurer and Clerk and Recorder Amy Reeves, who was appointed to the position in September, will make $82,508 in 2021. County Attorney Leo Gallagher will make $131,899 in 2021. Geise and her fellow County Commissioners Jim McCormick and Andy Hunthausen will make an average of $84,841 in 2021. Clerk of District Court Angie Sparks will make $82,508 in 2021. Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley will make $85,508 in 2021.
"Our employees showed up every single day. We felt like they deserved the raise," Everson said. "That's where the sheriff came in. We didn't want to leave out a certain class of employees."
