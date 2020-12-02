Lewis & Clark Co. approves raises for staff and elected officials

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved pay raises for county staff and elected officials.

The cost-of-living adjustments will amount to a 2.2% increase in salary.

The county previously deferred the annual cost-of-living increases that its employees receive, typically in July, due to revenue uncertainty caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

County Finance Director Nancy Everson said in an interview Tuesday that county staff projected little to no immediate declines in revenue and recommended the county commission move ahead with the cost-of-living adjustments.

County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise said in an interview that because the county's deputies are paid a percentage of the elected sheriff/coroner's salary, the deputies could not receive a raise unless their boss did as well.

Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton is set to receive an increase of $2,450 per year, for a total salary of $96,659. The pay raises for the sheriff's office as a whole will amount to an increase of about $102,000 per year.