Lewis & Clark Co. approves FY21 budget

"That was due almost entirely to the (Lewis and Clark County Detention Center renovation) mostly being completed in fiscal year '20," Everson said.

The county's general fund, or all-purpose fund, includes a planned decrease in these reserves of $1.6 million. It is anticipated to conclude the fiscal year with a balance of about $3.7 million, or 27% of expenditures.

Everson told the county commissioners that a more than $220,000 increase in the general fund's revenue, a little more than 3%, is largely due to new property added to the tax base in FY21 and a 1.05% inflation factor tax hike.

A little more than a third of that increase is tied to inflationary growth implemented by the county and permitted by state statute.

Everson also said the county's tax base is projected to grow by about 2%, a "conservative estimate" due to concerns over the effect COVID-19 shutdowns could have on taxpayers.

"That's a pretty conservative estimate," she said. "We just don't know what's going to happen over the next year with property tax collections..."