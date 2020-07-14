Lewis & Clark Co. approves FY21 budget

Lewis and Clark County Commissioners signed off the county's fiscal year 2021 budget during their July 9 meeting.
"This has been a several-month process as it is every year, but it came together really well this year," said County Finance Director Nancy Everson during a preliminary hearing on the budget July 7.
County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise called it a "no-drama budget."
The county is anticipating total revenues to eclipse $78 million.
With a beginning fund balance of all funds totaling just shy of $50 million, staff estimates the $95.25 million budgeted expenditures will leave estimated reserves of $33.5 million, or 30% of expenditures.
Fiscal year 2021 will see a revenue increase of only $1,864 over the previous year. Everson said these past two budgets look almost identical.
"The budgets tend to mirror each other because there's so much long-range planning built into these budgets," she said.
An expected decrease in the county's reserves of about $16.4 million is normal, according to Everson, as it spends down operating and capital reserves saved for various purposes and projects.
The finance staff projected a $6.8 million decrease in expenses over the previous year for a total of about $95 million in expenses.
"That was due almost entirely to the (Lewis and Clark County Detention Center renovation) mostly being completed in fiscal year '20," Everson said.
The county's general fund, or all-purpose fund, includes a planned decrease in these reserves of $1.6 million. It is anticipated to conclude the fiscal year with a balance of about $3.7 million, or 27% of expenditures.
Everson told the county commissioners that a more than $220,000 increase in the general fund's revenue, a little more than 3%, is largely due to new property added to the tax base in FY21 and a 1.05% inflation factor tax hike.
A little more than a third of that increase is tied to inflationary growth implemented by the county and permitted by state statute.
Everson also said the county's tax base is projected to grow by about 2%, a "conservative estimate" due to concerns over the effect COVID-19 shutdowns could have on taxpayers.
"That's a pretty conservative estimate," she said. "We just don't know what's going to happen over the next year with property tax collections..."
The county is also phasing in a detention center operations levy. As approved by voters in 2017, the levy increases over its life as the remodel of Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is completed and staffing and operation costs increase.
"It's not the county commission saying, 'we're going to raise your taxes by 3%,'" County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said. "It's based on growth. It's based on that inflationary factor, and it's based on what the voters have approved."
