Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park Summer Speaker Series continues

Montana State Parks and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host the free online event “The Geologic Story of Lewis & Clark Caverns” on Friday, June 19, at 8 p.m. via Zoom.

Join cave expert Rich Aram as he presents “The Geologic Story of Lewis and Clark Caverns: Not Always Dark, Not Always Silent, Not Always Dusty.” This program will offer a rare and surprising view of caves, discussing them not as dark, dirty places, but as creations of the sun and clear waters. Rich will bring to light the mysteries of the past and explain how the forces that first acted on the caverns millions of years ago are still affecting them today.

This is the fifth presentation in Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series, which will continue each Friday at 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

This online event will take place using Zoom Meetings. Participants will join in by clicking on the Zoom link on the “The Geologic Story of Lewis & Clark Caverns” Facebook event post on Lewis and Clark Caverns’ Facebook page (@LewisandClarkCaverns). If you do not have access to Facebook, please email Emily Dickerson at emily.dickerson@mt.gov before the event and she will provide you with the Zoom link.