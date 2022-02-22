Lewis and Clark sheriff: Four dead from pills laced with fentanyl

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tuesday there have been four fentanyl-related deaths in Lewis and Clark County in the past month, warning they were likely caused by a counterfeit pill touted as a legitimate prescription drug.

“Evidence gathered at the scene leads us to believe these are fentanyl related,” Dutton said.

Dutton said toxicology and autopsy reports are pending. One of the deaths is believed to be a suicide and the others are considered accidents.

He said the death believed to be a suicide happened on Jan. 21, and the other fentanyl-related deaths occurred on Jan. 28, Feb. 9 and Feb. 15.

Details on the deaths were not included in emails provided by the sheriff.

Dutton said in each case, little blue pills were located on or near the deceased. The pills have an "M" on one side and a "30" on the other side. He said instead of oxycodone, which is the authentic pill, the users got a fake pill in which the oxycodone was laced with fentanyl.

He said it is believed the deaths were the result of an overdose. The counterfeit pill causes respiratory and cardiac reactions, Dutton said.

He said in three of the deaths, the user inhaled the fumes as the pill dissipated on a small piece of tin foil that was heated up.

Dutton released a warning from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that showed authentic M30 tablets with oxycodone, compared to fake M30 oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl. The warning also said that 40% of pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.

The DEA describes fentanyl as a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. DEA officials warned in December that criminal drug networks in Mexico are mass-producing fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, using chemicals sourced largely from China.

These pills are designed to look nearly identical to legitimate prescriptions — such as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Adderall, Xanax and other medicines — and have been found in every state, the DEA said in a news release.

On Jan. 19 Dutton said nine people in the Helena area had overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin in the prior 48 hours, adding St. Peter's Health's emergency room had successfully revived all nine overdose patients. While none of them died, at least one was in serious condition.

He said the pills are coming from more than one source and entering the United States from Mexico. He said the Missouri River Drug Task Force has hit this issue hard.

Dutton cautioned people from taking the drug and urged them to use the state's Angel Initiative program, which allows a person struggling with addiction to approach law enforcement, turn in their narcotics and get connected with resources, rather than being arrested.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in crisis, the Montana Warmline is at 1-877-688-3377 or http://montanawarmline.org. The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is also available.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

