Lewis and Clark sees increase in community spread of COVID

Lewis and Clark County is seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases that were transmitted by community spread, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.

On early Thursday morning, the county announced a total of 57 cases of COVID within the county. Thirty six of those cases are currently active while 21 are listed as recovered. There have been cases in all areas of the county.

The county reports that it is working closely with local, state and federal partners as well as local medical providers to respond to this public health threat. The primary goal is to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the continued impact.

The county is urging residents to continue the practices of social distancing, hand sanitation and wearing face masks.

"If people continue to blatantly disregard medical and public health professionals, this virus is going to continue to spread and the situation will get worse," Drenda Niemann, LCPH health officer, said in a statement. "We will see higher numbers, our medical and public health capacities will eventually be overwhelmed, and people will see loved ones die."