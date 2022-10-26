Lewis and Clark Public Health warns at-home COVID tests will expire

Lewis and Clark Public Health is advising that some COVID-19 at-home tests it provided to residents will expire on Oct. 31.

People should look for the label containing the expiration date on the outside of the box. Do not use any expired at-home COVID-19 tests, health officials said, adding that they should be thrown away with regular garbage.

Lewis and Clark Public Health will no longer be providing free at-home COVID-19 tests at its main offices after Friday. The COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic will continue to provide free on-site testing for all residents. The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People can get COVID-19 at-home tests at local pharmacies and online through retailers such as Amazon. At-home tests may be covered by health insurance. People should contact their insurance provider for more information.

To make an appointment at the COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic or for more information, visit www.helenmontanamaps.org/LCPHCOVID19HUB/ or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219.

Lewis and Clark County's COVID-19 community level was rated as "medium" on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for this level that people at high risk of getting very sick wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public.

As of Oct. 21, Lewis and Clark County had 66 newly reported cases of COVID and 34 were active. Overall the county has had 20,908 cases of COVID.

Montana has had 303,809 cases of COVID. There are 1,122 active cases and 950 newly reported cases. The state has reported 3,569 deaths from the respiratory illness and 13,446 hospitalizations.

As of Oct. 5, the state will report its COVID numbers online monthly at https://bit.ly/3FsscXw.