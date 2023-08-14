Lewis and Clark Public Health, together with the Healthy Together Steering Committee of Lewis and Clark County, would like to invite the public to their 2023 Annual Presentation of the Community Health Improvement Plan, scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Public health announced the presentation in a news release. It is set to take place at St. Peter’s Health Education Center, located at 2475 Broadway Street.

"Every three years, the Healthy Together Steering Committee prepares the Lewis and Clark County Community Health Assessment (CHA) report," the news release states. "This report helps organizations, businesses, and local health systems identify areas of concern impacting their health and the health of their community."

That report was conducted in 2021.

Using information gathered from the CHA, Lewis and Clark Public Health and Healthy Together Steering Committee convened a group of stakeholders to create the current Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).

Created in the spring of 2022, the plan outlines strategies to improve the health of all county residents over the next three years.

According to the news release, Healthy Together leadership selected three priority areas based on review of the data of the Community Health Assessment: chronic disease, behavioral health and housing.

The leadership team also selected "several cross-cutting issues that impact all priority areas. These include health equity, access to care and services, partnerships, and lifespan concerns for children in early childhood, youth, and older adults," the news release states.

"Within each priority area, the plan outlines targeted strategies designed to improve the health of all county residents, with a focus on increasing partnerships, access and equity while considering evidence-based supports for all county residents across the lifespan," the news release states.

The public is encouraged to attend this annual presentation and learn more about the Community Health Improvement Plan.

Coalition leads will present on the progress made in year one, plans for year two, and ways that the public can get involved in various coalitions, according to LCPH.

Those seeking more information are encouraged to contact Amber Johnson, LCPH communications specialist, at ajohnson@lccountymt.gov or by phone at (406) 558-9459.