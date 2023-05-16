Lewis and Clark Public Health is scheduled to host a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic Saturday.

The clinic is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Elementary School, 402 N. Warren St.

The clinic is only open to those 12 years of age and older. Any children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. There are no residency restrictions.

The clinic is open to the following:

People 65 years and older who received their last COVID-19 booster four or more months ago

People 12 years and older and immuno-compromised who received their last COVID-19 booster two or more months ago

People 12 years and older who had their last COVID-19 vaccination before September 2022

People 12 years and older who have never received a COVID-19 vaccination

Appointments are required and can be made online through the Lewis and Clark Public Health COVID-19 Hub at https://bit.ly/3o7j8Bi or by telephone at (833) 829-9219.

"An updated vaccine can protect you from severe COVID-related illness, hospitalization and death," a news release announcing the clinic states. "Schedule an appointment today, so you can fully enjoy all the summer festivities Montana has to offer."