Lewis and Clark Public Health recently launched a behavioral health system dashboard that the department said will compile and track resources and data to improve the local system.

The dashboard tracks information such as the number of people experiencing a behavioral health crisis who received a mental health evaluation from the mobile crisis response team, the number of behavioral health-related emergency room visits, and the average age of those seeking care.

"The primary purpose of this dashboard is to provide robust public access to this data and the (emergency room and jail) diversion that's going on here," LCPH Behavioral Health Systems Improvement Specialist Jolene Jennings said in an interview Tuesday. "We want the public to be aware of this."

The dashboard breaks data into three categories, or pillars: a person to call, a person to respond and a place to go.

The first pillar, a person to call, details information about the state's suicide prevention and mental health hotline.

According to the dashboard, nearly 600 behavioral health calls were made by Lewis and Clark County residents to the hotline, which can be reached by dialing 988. There were 182 calls in this quarter alone.

The second pillar, a person to respond, details the work local law enforcement agencies and the St. Peter's Health-administered mobile crisis response team have done to aid those in crisis and keep people out of the emergency room and jail.

Since the second quarter of 2021, the mobile crisis response team responded to nearly 1,000 calls.

Since the second quarter of 2022, 552 people were served by the team, more than 55% of whom had Medicaid insurance. The average age of those people was 36.

One of the more eye-catching charts on the dashboard is the mobile crisis response team's diversion success.

According to the dashboard, 45% of cases the team responded to, or about 37 people, were successfully redirected from the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center to another mental health provider or substance abuse treatment program in the previous fiscal quarter alone.

Prior to the formation of the mobile crisis response team in 2020, those people often ended up in the St. Peter's Health emergency room and behavioral health unit. In 2023, the team has responded to about 20% of all behavioral health-related calls for service to local dispatch.

Still, the dashboard indicates the county averages about five behavioral health-related emergency room visits a day.

"Those emergency room numbers show clearly why we need these services in place," Jennings said. "The (St. Peter's Health) behavioral health unit can't absorb this."

The team was initially funded by a county-secured grant through the state. The county has successfully renewed that grant in the two years since, with St. Peter's Health making matching contributions, but this fiscal year will be the first without the grant funds.

Those funds largely covered the operations of the team.

"St. Peter's Health should be credited for keeping this going," Jennings said.

And that is where the third pillar, a place to go, comes into play.

Lewis and Clark County's sole mental health crisis stabilization facility, formerly known as Journey Home, closed its doors more than three years ago after the operator, Missoula-based Western Montana Mental Health, abruptly ended its contracts with the county.

With help from a nearly $1 million grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the county plans to reopen the facility, which provides six voluntary crisis stabilization beds and two emergency detention beds, and have Great Falls-based Many Rivers Whole Health administer its services.

LCPH Community Health Promotion Administrator A.C. Rothenbuecher told the county commissioners in June reopening the facility will likely require another year of planning and coordinating.

As of now, the dashboard hints at this third pillar. Jennings said once the facility becomes a reality, its data will be fed into the dashboard.

The dashboard will be updated quarterly.

"Anyone can go back and see this as a living document," Jennings said.