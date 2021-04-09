Lewis and Clark offering COVID vaccines to neighboring counties as demand wanes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday, county data show 44% of the total eligible population has received an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine, far from the magic number of 70% needed to achieve herd immunity.

Merchant said the LCPH staff will work hard in the coming weeks to better educate county residents about the safety and effectiveness of the various vaccines being offered.

While vaccine hesitancy is a concern, Merchant said the more broad availability of vaccines thanks to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program enacted by President Joe Biden has created more points of distribution that may be more appealing to county residents. As such, the need for mass vaccination clinics such as those at the local fairgrounds is less.

As a result, LCPH also announced the cancellation of the final two weeks of its six-week run of drive-thru clinics. About 45 people had appointments for the May 4, 5, 11 and 12 clinics that have been canceled and "will be called and offered alternative options," a LCPH news release states.

The final first-dose Pfizer clinic at the fairgrounds is slated for April 28. The clinics will continue to operate until all second dose clinics are completed on May 19.