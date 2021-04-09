Lewis and Clark offering COVID vaccine to neighboring counties

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced Friday that residents of four neighboring counties are now welcome at its drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Residents of Broadwater, Jefferson, Powell and Meagher counties who are at least 16 years old can attend any LCPH clinic at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Any individual 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

As with any of LCPH's vaccination clinics, an appointment is required. Those interested can get more information and register for an appointment by visiting the county's online COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html. Look for the "COVID-19 HUB" link on the main page.

The local health department also announced the cancellation of the final two weeks of its six-week run of drive-thru clinics. About 45 people had appointments for the May 4, 5, 11 and 12 clinics that have been canceled and "will be called and offered alternative options," a LCPH news release states.

The final first-dose Pfizer clinic at the fairgrounds is slated for April 28. The clinics will continue to operate until all second dose clinics are completed on May 19.