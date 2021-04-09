 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis and Clark offering COVID vaccine to neighboring counties
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lewis and Clark offering COVID vaccine to neighboring counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Covid-19 tests

Health care workers file COVID-19 tests at a drive-up testing facility at St. Peter's Health on March 24 in Helena. Lewis and Clark Public Health has lowered quarantine time for individuals exposed to COVID-19 to 10 days.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

More than 80% of teachers and school staff had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination as of the end of March. That's according to CDC data.That's about 8 million teachers, staff members and child care workers. Many teachers unions pushed for educators to be vaccinated before returning to in-person learning. 

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced Friday that residents of four neighboring counties are now welcome at its drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics. 

Residents of Broadwater, Jefferson, Powell and Meagher counties who are at least 16 years old can attend any LCPH clinic at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Any individual 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

As with any of LCPH's vaccination clinics, an appointment is required. Those interested can get more information and register for an appointment by visiting the county's online COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html. Look for the "COVID-19 HUB" link on the main page.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The local health department also announced the cancellation of the final two weeks of its six-week run of drive-thru clinics. About 45 people had appointments for the May 4, 5, 11 and 12 clinics that have been canceled and "will be called and offered alternative options," a LCPH news release states.

The final first-dose Pfizer clinic at the fairgrounds is slated for April 28. The clinics will continue to operate until all second dose clinics are completed on May 19.

"While the drive-thru mass vaccination clinics at the Fairgrounds will be closing, there will be many ways for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine including local pharmacies, community health centers and local hospitals," the news release states.

LCPH's "Vaccine Team" will pivot to "smaller, location-based pop-up clinics in the community."

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Philip, husband of UK Queen, dies aged 99

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News