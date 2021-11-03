Lewis and Clark objects to proposal splitting county into 2 congressional districts

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners is opposing proposed congressional redistricting plans that would split the county into two districts, saying such action defies logic.

“Please do not divide Lewis and Clark County,” the three commissioners wrote in a Nov. 2 letter to Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission, which is now reviewing proposals and faces a Nov. 14 deadline.

The state Districting and Apportionment Commission is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, in state Capitol Room 317 and on Zoom.

Montana got a second congressional district for the first time in 30 years as a result of the 2020 census.

Four maps are being considered for the two districts. One of those proposals, Congressional Proposal 13, proposed by Commission Democrats, puts Helena in the west district if the rest of the county must go to the east district. The proposal called for dividing Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties, with Bozeman and Helena going to the west district in the hopes of creating a more politically competitive district.

“Since most of the people who live in the Helena Valley, work in the City of Helena, we cannot imagine the logic that would prevent thousands of our Lewis and Clark County residents from voting in a Congressional district where they spend half of their waking hours,” Commissioners Andy Hunthausen, Jim McCormick and Tom Rolfe wrote. “The idea certainly must violate the principle of common interest.”

The Lewis and Clark County commissioners say former Democratic Sen. Max Baucus and former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot and former GOP Secretary of State Bob Brown have also written letters opposing such a proposal.

In an Oct. 29 email, Racicot and Baucus urged commissioners to keep counties whole.

“It is in the best interest of voters to not divide counties,” they wrote.

A hearing was held Saturday in which Helena and Lewis and Clark County residents spoke against placing Helena in the west district. There were also union representatives who said severing Helena from the west district would water down the union vote.

Written public comments may be submitted through the webform at https://mtredistricting.gov/contact/, by email at districting@mt.gov, or by mailing the comments to Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, P.O. Box 201706, Helena, MT 59620.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.