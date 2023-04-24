The East Helena branch of Lewis and Clark Library much like the city itself is experiencing growth, and the library has formed an exploratory committee to find a new, larger home.

Lewis and Clark Library's board of trustees Monday cemented the eight-person committee that includes Library Director John Finn, East Helena Branch Manager Andrea Eckerson and Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen among its ranks.

The library's five-year lease on its current location, a 16 E. Main St. building erected around the turn of the 19th century, is up in two years.

Eckerson said the branch boasts about 1,200 cardholders and counting.

"Obviously this is a growing community," Eckerson said. "We're seeing more and more people coming in for basic services."

She said a couple visited Monday who "just wanted to see what their local library looks like because they are moving here soon."

She said the community "really values its library."

Hunthausen applauded the library and community for planning ahead.

"This committee presents an exciting opportunity for the library," he said. "Having a functional branch, one that can serve the needs of the community, is important."

The branch participates in the city's annual Christmas Stroll and Halloween Fright Night, with the former bringing more than 1,000 East Helenans to the library in 2022.

It offers some programming for teens, and Eckerson said sometimes she'll allow kids to play the library's video game console after hours.

East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris spoke to a group of teens at the library recently as part of its ongoing programming.

"Access to a bigger library with more services would be a benefit to our residents," Harris said.

But oftentimes, children and teen programming or scheduled meetings that can occasionally get loud conflict with the study groups and readers.

The branch's current "meeting space" amounts to a small wooden dining table in the rear of the building that seats four people.

The about 2,500-square-foot building no longer offers enough space for not only its current uses, but also expanded programming planned for the not-too-distant future.

East Helena officials expect developers to bring around 2,300 housing units online within the next three years, and the library is anticipating the influx of people it will bring.

"We're being proactive here. We don't want to wait until this becomes an emergency," Eckerson said.

According to Finn, the East Helena branch is the only branch in the county without dedicated meeting space. He said it is the biggest need.

Eckerson said as the community began to emerge from the COVID pandemic, the demand for meeting space quickly grew. Between numerous community groups, the 4-H clubs and Scout troops, juggling time slots for what little space the library can afford has become increasingly difficult.

And Eckerson said she would like to able to offer programming such as author readings and movie screenings that currently is not feasible.

"It would also be nice for the teens to have a space of their own," Eckerson said. "We would like them to feel welcome here. We lost touch with them during COVID."

Finn said with more space, he could see East Helena duplicating programming and services now offered at the main Helena library.

The East Helena branch also hopes to provide private space equipped for telehealth services, allowing someone to privately meet with their health care provider remotely.

Finn said library staff would also "use the heck out of it."

"Our experience has been when you have meeting space, it gets used," he said.

Finn said the hope is to find a newly built space to accommodate all their needs.

The library leases its current building from Errol Bjerke for $2,500 a month. Finn said that relationship has been positive and the preference is to find a similar arrangement.

Finn said the library would "budget for a lot more than that" if it can find a newer, larger space to lease, maybe more than double that.

He estimates if a new building were to be built for the library, it could cost as much as $5 million, which he said is a bit out of reach.

Another East Helena institution found a similar arrangement with a subdivision developer. A subsidiary of Billings-based Oakland Companies is closing on 750 acres south of Highway 12 for a housing development that will incorporate dedicated land for the city of East Helena and the East Helena Rodeo grounds.

Hunthausen said by starting the due diligence process now, it allows the library to "get in up front" and "work with developers early on."

"There might be some opportunities there, you never know," he said.

Harris helped to broker the deal that set aside land for the rodeo grounds, and said a deal like that could present itself for the East Helena library.

"I think that will be driven by the growth, and those working on that growth will have to make those decisions," he said.

Finn said the exploratory committee has yet to meet, but he believes the two-year notice should offer plenty of lead time to come up with a solution that works for the library and its patrons.

"We'll start with a brainstorming session, and we'll come out of that meeting with some good ideas and timelines," Finn said.

In addition to Eckerson, Finn and Hunthausen, Helen Fandrich, Judy Meadows, Jim Stipcich, Rick Pyfer and Martha Furman will also sit on the exploratory committee.