Lewis and Clark County voters follow the pack in some elections, diverge in others

In elections that extended beyond the border of Lewis and Clark County, area voters followed the pack in some races and diverged from the majority in others.

Republican Matt Rosendale won in Lewis and Clark County for the congressional district 2 seat with 43% of the vote (13,916), topping Independent Gary Buchanan (34%, 11,067 votes), Democratic challenger Penny Ronning (22%, 7,222 votes) and Libertarian Sam Rankin (1%, 453 votes), according to unofficial results posted on the Montana Secretary of State website.

In the congressional district as a whole, Rosendale did better and received 57% of the vote to win the seat. Buchanan had 22% statewide, Ronning had 20% and Rankin had 1%, according to the unofficial results.

In her quest against Democrat John Repke, Republican Ann Bukacek did not fare as well in Lewis and Clark County as she did in Public Service Commission District 5 as a whole.

Repke won Lewis and Clark County with 53% of the ballots cast, or 16,995 votes, according to the unofficial returns with 33 of 33 precincts reporting. That left Bukacek with 47% or 15,167 votes.

But Bukacek won Tuesday’s election districtwide with 56% of the tally, receiving 52,836 votes to Repke’s 40,802 votes, or 43%.

In the Supreme Court races, the majority of Lewis and Clark County votes went to the incumbents, Jim Rice (81%) and Ingrid Gustafson (63%), who both won. Statewide, Rice got 77% of the vote over challenger Bill D'Alton and Gustafson won over challenger Jim Brown with 54% of the vote in the nonpartisan contest.

Constitutional Amendment 48 -- which amends the state constitution to require a search warrant to access electronic data or electronic communications -- won easily in Lewis and Clark County, garnering 80% of the vote, according to unofficial numbers. Statewide, the amendment passed with 82% of the vote.

Lewis and Clark County voters joined the rest of the state in defeating LR-131. It received 40% of the “yes” vote in the county, or 12,686 ballots, while 60% were “no” votes, or 19,294 ballots.

Statewide, LR 131 received 47% of the “yes” vote, or 209,218 ballots and 231,729 “no” votes, or 53%.

LR-131, also known as The “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act,” stated that “infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons.” It would have required “health care providers to take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant” and came with penalties of up to 20 years in jail and a $50,000 fine.

The state's website had posted Thursday that there was a statewide voter turnout of 60.2% in which 459,441 of 762,933 registered voters cast ballots. It had also posted Thursday that Lewis and Clark County had a 63.3% voter turnout as 32,904 of its 51,957 registered voters cast ballots.

To view the Lewis and Clark County election results, go to: https://bit.ly/3tlXpES. To view the state results, go to: https://electionresults.mt.gov/.