Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Helena and Lewis and Clark County have a long, storied history of military service and honoring those who served.

In 1943, the 1st Special Service Force shipped off to the Aleutian Islands. Along the way, the men learned of the sinking of the USS Helena, sunk by Japanese forces in the Battle of Kula Gulf earlier that year, and by collecting donations and self-imposed tax revenue from poker and dice games aboard the ships, they raised about $6,000 to help replace the light cruiser.

Former Navy Reserve officer Bill Woon in telling that story during Tuesday's Memorial Day observance at the park said the Navy could not accept the money, and it was instead used in 1947 to build the monument to their unit that remains today.

In 1949, the community of Helena came together to raise funds to build the larger monument to those soldiers who lost their lives defending democracy.

"This entire area, what we like to call Veterans Mall, has a lot of history attached to it," Woon said.

It was at that mall Tuesday afternoon, where the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation continued the tradition of honoring those who have served and those who paid the ultimate price.

Guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer Kenneth Rosenbaum, U.S. Army, retired, quoted from former President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. The Battle of Gettysburg claimed the lives of more than 50,000 soldiers on both sides of the Civil War in just three days of conflict.

"'It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced,'" Rosenbaum quoted from Lincoln's 1863 speech. "'It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.'"

Members of Lewis and Clark Veterans Council served as honor guard during the ceremony.

The Pipes and Drums of the Black Devils also performed.

"It is a pleasure to be here to honor the veterans who gave their all so that we can be free," American Legion Commander for the Department of Montana Lowell Long said during the ceremony. "And to be here with other veterans to recognize those veterans, it is truly an honor."

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras spoke at a separate event earlier Tuesday held at the Montana Veterans Affairs Division, State of Montana Cemetery at Fort Harrison.