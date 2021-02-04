Lewis and Clark County vaccination clinics continue Tuesday and Wednesday

Rocky Mountain Development Council will also provide a call center at 406-447-1680 for those who have access barriers to using the appointment website. The call center will begin taking reservations at 9 a.m. Friday.

Those registered must provide a photo ID for proof of age and county address. If the photo ID provided does not have an address, such as a U.S. passport, participants will also be required to present a utility bill, phone bill or other document with a Lewis and Clark County address.

"Those who do not bring these items will be turned away," the announcement states.

The county will continue to roll out Phase 1B vaccination by tiered priority. More details on additional clinics and any changes to priority populations will be released at a later date.

"There will be multiple opportunities each week to be vaccinated until we complete the Phase," the announcement states. "Please be patient as we ramp up our efforts."

Second Pfizer dose clinics continue Feb. 11 and 12 at Nelson Stadium on the campus of Carroll College for those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Jan. 19 or 20.

No appointment is needed for a second dose. Those participating need only bring their vaccination record card as proof of eligibility.