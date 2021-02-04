Lewis and Clark County vaccination clinics continue Tuesday and Wednesday

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced Thursday new vaccination clinic appointment times for county residents ages 70 or older.
The vaccination clinics will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, 98 W. Custer Ave. According to the health department's update, another 900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available, 450 each day.
Registration for both days begins Friday at 9 a.m. LCPH did away with its Eventbrite registration system based on "feedback from the community and to ensure efficient vaccine distribution," according to the health department's social media feed.
A link to the new online registration system, a third-party company called Waitwhile Appointment, will be posted to LCPH's COVID-19 Hub just prior to 9 a.m. Friday.
The department put together a video tutorial walking people through the registration process, also available on its COVID-19 Hub.
"We will be using a new system called Waitwhile, which we hope will be easier for all members of the community to use and provide more opportunities for direct communication from LCPH via text and email," the department's announcement states.
Waitwhile requires no account creation, app or software download, and bookings can be made through a desktop, cellphone or tablet. Users may also easily cancel or reschedule their bookings through their personal link which is provided after their appointment is confirmed.
Rocky Mountain Development Council will also provide a call center at 406-447-1680 for those who have access barriers to using the appointment website. The call center will begin taking reservations at 9 a.m. Friday.
Those registered must provide a photo ID for proof of age and county address. If the photo ID provided does not have an address, such as a U.S. passport, participants will also be required to present a utility bill, phone bill or other document with a Lewis and Clark County address.
"Those who do not bring these items will be turned away," the announcement states.
The county will continue to roll out Phase 1B vaccination by tiered priority. More details on additional clinics and any changes to priority populations will be released at a later date.
"There will be multiple opportunities each week to be vaccinated until we complete the Phase," the announcement states. "Please be patient as we ramp up our efforts."
Second Pfizer dose clinics continue Feb. 11 and 12 at Nelson Stadium on the campus of Carroll College for those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Jan. 19 or 20.
No appointment is needed for a second dose. Those participating need only bring their vaccination record card as proof of eligibility.
As of Thursday, LCPH and the local vaccine team, which includes St. Peter's Health staff, have administered 5,498 initial doses of the vaccine and 1,155 second doses, according to the county's COVID-19 Hub. Nearly 44% of those first doses have gone to residents 70 or older.
Residents of neighboring Jefferson and Broadwater counties ages 70 or older are not eligible to register for these events.
The health departments of both neighboring counties ask that eligible residents call their respective departments and leave a voicemail message stating their name, age and phone number.
Callers will then be automatically placed on a waiting list and notified when a shot is available for them.
Those counties are receiving only 100 doses of the vaccine per week due to population size, and representatives of both departments said there is no need for an online registration system or mass vaccination clinics like Lewis and Clark County has.
Alternatively, residents of those counties who receive primary care from St. Peter's Health in Helena can set up a vaccination appointment through the hospital's website.