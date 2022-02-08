Lewis and Clark County to send cannabis taxes to voters in June

Lewis and Clark County voters will decide whether to impose local option excise taxes of 3% on both medical and recreational cannabis and related products as part of June's primary elections.

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved two separate resolutions sending the two ballot questions to a public vote.

The 3% figure is the highest tax rate the county is permitted to submit to voters as determined by the Montana law, House Bill 701, which overhauled the state's marijuana industry.

If approved by voters on June 7, either or both of the tax hikes would take effect Oct. 1.

Although nearly 70% of county voters vote absentee, in-person polling places will be open for the election.

Per the resolutions, 50% of the tax revenue would be retained by the county; 45% of the revenue would be apportioned to municipalities within the county based on the ratio of their population to the total county population; and the remaining 5% of the revenue would go to the Montana Department of Revenue to offset the cost of administering the tax.

The county is free to spend the revenue on "any activity, undertaking, or administrative service that the County is authorized by law to perform," the resolution states.

Montana Department of Revenue collected $12.8 million in recreational and $9.7 million in medical cannabis sales in the month of January alone.

President and CEO of the Montana Cannabis Guild Pepper Petersen authored Ballot Initiative 190 that legalized recreational cannabis in Montana. It was approved by 59% of county voters.

"This is part of the reason why we passed this, so we could generate tax revenue," Petersen told the county commissioners. "The state of Montana is desperately in need of new sources of tax revenue."

He said January's sales played out exactly how University of Montana-commissioned projections estimated.

HB 701 is in many ways different from BI 190, but Petersen said the bones of the tax structure are still in place.

He said he and the guild largely modeled Montana's structure after Oregon's.

"We thought their numbers were in the right places ... and the fact that they had given the local authority to create a 3% tax was very attractive for us," he said.

He said the revenue generated in Oregon municipalities is spent on services such as road repair and school resource officers, "and we thought those were excellent uses of those tax dollars."

Petersen said Lewis and Clark County could stand to rake in about $600,000 in taxes on recreational cannabis annually. Half of that would be retained by the county.

"We'll have to see that though," he said. "We need to look at how these numbers are reflected specifically in the county."

County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said he believes a possible spike in mental health issues resulting from the legalization of recreational cannabis may require additional resources to counteract.

"There are going to be some costs associated with it, and I think we need to offer the opportunity to the people to try to find a way to cover some of those costs," Rolfe said.

The county commission also approved of sending a tax on medical cannabis to voters despite strong opposition from Petersen.

"I know it doesn't seem like a lot, that 3%, but every dollar counts when you're worried about medical expenses and your health insurance doesn't cover this," he said. "It's a sin tax. It's been a sin tax. And the fact that we're assigning that sin to people who are seeking medical relief is untoward."

A similar initiative in Missoula failed recently.

"I've been firmly in that camp, that if it is something that is given to us from the state to put before the voters, then that's what we should do is let them decide whether it goes forward or not," County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said of the medical cannabis tax. "Mr. Petersen's testimony was compelling for me. I'm a little closer to the fence."

The county commission ultimately approved both resolutions unanimously.

