Lewis and Clark County to mull rail authority membership

"I'm still open to the conversation. I'm not inclined to support this particular resolution, but with some changes, I would go back to the table," McCormick said, referencing a previous resolution tabled during the March 18 meeting.

"My primary concern again is the potential research and start-up costs that Lewis and Clark County taxpayers may be asked to pay," he said. "It may be incremental, just in the beginning not much, but as the work continues, those costs are more than likely to increase more than likely substantially. And that's before the first rail car rolls down into town."

Another major aspect that has yet to be determined is where the train would actually go. Recent proposals have the line stopping in Helena, but it could just as easily wind up routed through Butte.

County Commissioner Tom Rolfe lamented the lack of any provision allowing for the removal of a member county from the rail authority and said it concerns him that the train would not make a stop within the county's borders.

Lane said while that provision does not exist within current joint resolutions signed by the 12 counties that make up the authority today, it is something Lewis and Clark County leaders could negotiate.