Lewis and Clark County to mull rail authority membership

The Lewis and Clark County Commission is set to decide whether to join the Big Sky Rail Authority Thursday.
The rail authority, currently comprised of 12 Montana counties, intends to re-establish passenger rail service through the southern half of the state, potentially bringing passenger trains and economic gains to Lewis and Clark County.
State statute grants rail authorities like the Big Sky Rail Authority general powers that allow them to enter into contracts, accept federal grants, receive donations and, more importantly, put to voters within the counties involved potential mill levies to fund their work.
Lewis and Clark County Attorney Charles Lane said during the commission's March 18 discussion on the topic that "if there is a majority vote of all of the constituents of all of the counties, regardless of the individual vote of one of the counties' population, the rail authority would have the power to require the counties to do the mill levy tax collection."
"I want to make sure we're all on the same page that the rail authority, once established and having the jurisdiction over those constituents, has the authority to ask for a mill levy and then collect that mill levy," Lane said. "This isn't a comment on the likelihood of that happening. I understand the intent of this project is probably not to do that, but legally, that is available to them."
Included among the 12 counties that have already signed on are Missoula and Gallatin counties, which make up about 68% of the total population of the entire rail authority as it currently stands.
County Commissioner Jim McCormick expressed concern over the ability of larger counties to "run roughshod over everyone else," requiring other member counties to pony up for the larger counties' desired outcome.
"One way to look at this is similar to a school district or conservation district as kind of a taxing entity that spreads across multiple counties," Lane said in response to McCormick's concern. "It's not that they're overriding the counties. In a sense, they are themselves their own taxing entity, and they have that authority."
Many of the details regarding the train line itself have yet to be considered, such as who will operate the line.
"We do know from the latest research, albeit dated, an Amtrak route would require substantial federal subsidy and more than likely require significant if not substantial state subsidy, which would trickle down to the taxpayers of Lewis and Clark County," McCormick said.
He also noted that Amtrak's Empire Builder line comes up about $125 per passenger short of breaking even on average. He also estimated that any type of Montana Rail Authority run system "may cost significantly more than the taxpayers of a region would be willing to pay."
"I'm still open to the conversation. I'm not inclined to support this particular resolution, but with some changes, I would go back to the table," McCormick said, referencing a previous resolution tabled during the March 18 meeting.
"My primary concern again is the potential research and start-up costs that Lewis and Clark County taxpayers may be asked to pay," he said. "It may be incremental, just in the beginning not much, but as the work continues, those costs are more than likely to increase more than likely substantially. And that's before the first rail car rolls down into town."
Another major aspect that has yet to be determined is where the train would actually go. Recent proposals have the line stopping in Helena, but it could just as easily wind up routed through Butte.
County Commissioner Tom Rolfe lamented the lack of any provision allowing for the removal of a member county from the rail authority and said it concerns him that the train would not make a stop within the county's borders.
Lane said while that provision does not exist within current joint resolutions signed by the 12 counties that make up the authority today, it is something Lewis and Clark County leaders could negotiate.
According to County Commission Chairman Andy Hunthausen, the county has received numerous letters of support for the joining of the rail authority, including from some large institutions such as the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, the Helena Citizens Council and Carroll College.
"I share the concerns that the other commissioners have brought up, and they are real, and I don't want to discount them at all, but I also understand if we want this service, and if this is what our citizens want us to do, to pursue this, then it is probably going to cost something, and we're going to be part of a larger group," Hunthausen said. "We're going to have to acquiesce to that to some level."
Thursday's meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Members of the public wishing to make public comment can do so by joining the Zoom meeting, a link to which can be found on the county's website.
The meeting will also be broadcast on Helena Civic Television.
"I'm glad we're putting this all on the table ahead of time, and we'll see what folks want us to do," Hunthausen said.