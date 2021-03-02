Lewis and Clark County to get shipment of one-dose COVID vaccine

The Lewis and Clark COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Group is preparing for the arrival of an expected 500 doses of the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine this week.
With the third vaccine coming online, the group anticipates soon moving into the next phase of its vaccination distribution plan and opening up a second point of distribution, or POD, at Carroll College's Nelson Stadium, a plan that has been tabled for some time due to staffing and vaccine supply issues.
There is no official timeline for the opening of the second vaccination POD, but Lewis and Clark Public Health Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Administrator Eric Merchant, who is also a member of the state's and county's vaccine planning groups, said in an interview it could happen as early as the week of March 7.
The second vaccination clinic site would be in addition to the county's current drive-thru clinic at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds and its mobile clinics, the next of which is scheduled to occur in the Wolf Creek and Craig area Thursday.
As for advancing into the next tier of vaccine distribution plan, Phase 1C, local health officials expect that to occur in mid-March. Phase 1C includes any Lewis and Clark County resident between the ages of 16 and 59 at an elevated risk due to a medical condition, any county resident over the age of 60, those living in congregate settings, and individuals needed for the preservation of societal functioning, such as first responders, teachers and grocery store workers.
According to Merchant, almost 70% of all eligible Phase 1B county residents have already received a vaccine dose. As of Tuesday, the county's online COVID-19 Hub reports 11,312 residents have received their initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 5,357 have received a second dose.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was granted Federal Drug Administration approval Saturday, making it the first approved single-dose vaccine in the United States.
“We are extremely excited that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved, adding to our arsenal of effective and safe vaccines we have to fight this virus,” Merchant said in a joint press release sent out Tuesday by Lewis and Clark Public Health and St. Peter's Health.
The local vaccine planning group, spearheaded by Lewis and Clark Public Health, PureView Health Center, St. Peter’s Health, Carroll College and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Care Van Program, said in the press release that because the vaccine is administered in a single dose and does not require ultra-cold storage, it will be easier to distribute.
“We already have the infrastructure in place thanks to partnerships, volunteers and planning, so we are ready to go if vaccine supply increases,” said Merchant.
"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, like the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, effectively helps prevent death and hospitalization from the COVID-19 virus," the press release states. "No participants in the Johnson & Johnson trial were hospitalized or died due to complications from COVID-19, and the vaccine was around 85 percent effective in reducing severe or critical disease."
St. Peter’s Health Clinical Pharmacy Manager Tom Richardson said the Johnson & Johnson shot has some benefits over the others in that it takes less time, about two weeks, for the person who received the vaccine to achieve immunity, and there are fewer side effects.
“Importantly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was undergoing clinical trials while new variants of the COVID-19 virus were spreading rapidly around the world,” Richardson said. “While we are seeing emerging evidence that the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still quite effective against the new strains, we know that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine retains significant efficacy against many of the new strains, like the one that is dominant in South Africa and recently arrived in the United States.”
The local planning group will be meeting regularly over the coming days to plan for distribution of the vaccine based on allocation as more information becomes available.