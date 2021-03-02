Lewis and Clark County to get shipment of one-dose COVID vaccine

The Lewis and Clark COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Group is preparing for the arrival of an expected 500 doses of the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine this week.

With the third vaccine coming online, the group anticipates soon moving into the next phase of its vaccination distribution plan and opening up a second point of distribution, or POD, at Carroll College's Nelson Stadium, a plan that has been tabled for some time due to staffing and vaccine supply issues.

There is no official timeline for the opening of the second vaccination POD, but Lewis and Clark Public Health Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Administrator Eric Merchant, who is also a member of the state's and county's vaccine planning groups, said in an interview it could happen as early as the week of March 7.

The second vaccination clinic site would be in addition to the county's current drive-thru clinic at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds and its mobile clinics, the next of which is scheduled to occur in the Wolf Creek and Craig area Thursday.