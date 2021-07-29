Lewis and Clark County to enact Stage 2 fire restrictions

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners voted to enact Stage 2 fire restrictions following a bleak update from fire officials Thursday morning.

The county-wide restrictions go into effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m., though all land within a city boundary is exempted.

"This is not done or taken lightly," Lewis and Clark County Commission Chairman Andy Hunthausen said. "There was much debate about taking this significant step because there are further restrictions on the public, but it is wise to do it at this moment because of the conditions and the risk. It is for the protection of not only the folks who might have to fight the fires and do it with minimal resources at this time, but also protection of both public and private properties and resources."

The restrictions prohibit building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire; smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials; the use of fireworks; and operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.