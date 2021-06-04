Lewis and Clark County takes on $650,000 in debt for city court upgrades

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved taking on $650,000 in debt for the city of Helena to use on improvements in the Law and Justice Center.

The Intercap Revolving Program loan through the state of Montana will go on the county's books, but the city is responsible for repaying the loan.

The improvements to the Law and Justice Center, which is jointly owned by the county and city, are tied to the newly carved out municipal courtroom.

The initial draw down of about $380,000 will be included in the county's fiscal year 2021 budget, according to Lewis and Clark County Finance Director Nancy Everson. Another draw down of a similar amount is set to occur at about this time in 2022.

Everson told the commissioners she expects the county will receive the money by June 11.

"The city moved forward with what is called an MEP report (mechanical, electrical and plumbing report) as well that took a look at different improvements that we need to make sure we pay attention to in that building to maintain it over both the short-term and the long-term," Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said. "These funds go toward all of those things."