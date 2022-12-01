Lewis and Clark County surpasses 200 Covid deaths

Lewis and Clark County has surpassed 200 COVID-19 deaths.

Lewis and Clark Public Health confirmed the death occurred last week but did not disclose any information about the individual who died as a result of contracting the virus.

As of Tuesday, 201 people in the county had died due to COVID-19.

"It has been a while since our last posting about COVID-19 deaths in our community," LCPH wrote in a Tuesday social media post announcing the death. "This is primarily because deaths have substantially decreased in recent months, likely due to high levels of population immunity, either through vaccination or prior infection, and improvements in early treatment for patients at risk for severe disease. However, this does not mean individuals are no longer dying of this disease."

County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said local trends are showing the average age of those who die by COVID is 75 years.

Niemann said 54% of COVID deaths locally are men.

Though the county has seen a "significant reduction in hospitalizations," she said "COVID-19 is still present in our community, still impacting people's lives."

Niemann said county residents still need to take precautions against the deadly virus.

"Precaution starts with getting the vaccine," she said. "The COVID bivalent vaccine boosters are proving effective against the omicron variant."

As of Nov. 25, only 34% of county residents have received a second booster shot, according to the LCPH COVID-19 Hub.

"Our vaccination rates in the county have really plateaued. Even interest in the bivalent booster has slowed," Niemann said. "Our vaccination rates are a little better than statewide, but are way lower than the national average."

Medical providers and pharmacies in Helena continue to offer the vaccine and booster shots free of charge.

"Our team sends our deepest condolences to all of the loved ones mourning the loss of each of these individuals and reminds residents of the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19," the LCPH announcement states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker, more than 1,075,000 Americans have died from the virus. As of Nov. 23, Montana has reported 3,597 COVID deaths statewide.