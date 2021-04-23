Lewis and Clark County shifting to a mobile approach for COVID-19 vaccines

Lewis and Clark County is shifting its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan from centralized drive-thru clinics to a mobile approach, as vaccine supply increases and to target underserved populations.
The mobile clinics have already been held at various locations around Helena and the county including Carroll College, Power Townsend, Ten Mile Creek Brewing, CrossCurrents Fly Shop in Craig, and in Lincoln and Augusta. The following no-cost clinics are scheduled for those 16 and older:
- Saturday April, 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seibel Soccer Complex
- Friday April, 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first block of the Walking Mall
The county will also have two more first-dose drive-thru clinics at the fairgrounds in Helena on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, and appointments are available on the county vaccine dashboard (www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/).
After the final drive-thru clinic, LCPH plans to roll out a web-based mapping tool to help residents find vaccine locations throughout the county.
"The service will even offer a tool allowing community members to request a mobile clinic at their location of employment, community organization, or place of worship," Damian Boudreau, spokesperson for Lewis and Clark Public Health, said. "It’s hoped this more targeted and focused approach will help ensure the vaccine is made available to everyone in the community."
People can also use vaccinefinder.org to find and secure a vaccine appointment at pharmacies across the county.
As of Friday, the county had administered 50,012 totals doses with 21,074 people fully vaccinated and 30,579 people partially vaccinated.
"In the past few weeks, we’ve seen a significant downward trend in the number of individuals signing up for our mass vaccination clinics," Boudreau said. "We believe this is due, in part, to an increase in vaccine supply and associated points of distribution as well as the fact that more people, and particularly more people at high risk (elderly), have been vaccinated thereby resulting in a softening of demand for vaccine."
