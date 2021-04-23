Lewis and Clark County shifting to a mobile approach for COVID-19 vaccines

Lewis and Clark County is shifting its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan from centralized drive-thru clinics to a mobile approach, as vaccine supply increases and to target underserved populations.

The mobile clinics have already been held at various locations around Helena and the county including Carroll College, Power Townsend, Ten Mile Creek Brewing, CrossCurrents Fly Shop in Craig, and in Lincoln and Augusta. The following no-cost clinics are scheduled for those 16 and older:

Saturday April, 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seibel Soccer Complex

Friday April, 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first block of the Walking Mall

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county will also have two more first-dose drive-thru clinics at the fairgrounds in Helena on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, and appointments are available on the county vaccine dashboard (www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/).

After the final drive-thru clinic, LCPH plans to roll out a web-based mapping tool to help residents find vaccine locations throughout the county.