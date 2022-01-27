Lewis and Clark County, sheriff's office union strike deal

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the county sheriff's office union Thursday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Employees' Association, the collective bargaining arm of the local sheriff's office, previously ratified the contract, which is effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023.

County Human Resources Director Kari DesRosier told the commissioners the most relevant changes to the finalized contract include an increased pay grade for corporals and sergeants, two step increases for entry-level detention officers, and additional compensation of $1.50 per hour for field training officers during each training phase.

The 33-page labor agreement, which covers everything from the allotment of vacation time to the allowance of a union bulletin board in the office, is available to the public on the county's website.

"I just want to recognize the hard work that Kari and the team did along with the association and their members to come together and negotiate this agreement," County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said. "Happens every two years, and typically there's a couple of things that we get caught up on, but in the end, we come together as a team and we seem to be working it out for the good of all."

County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick cited one such hang up, workers' compensation pay for non-sworn detention staff, as lingering for multiple negotiation cycles.

Sworn officers receive supplementary payments while out following a workplace injury while non-sworn officers do not.

DesRosier said county staff needed to consider multiple factors such as state labor laws and county policy to provide for the needs of non-sworn officers.

The agreement forms a committee that will explore options for non-sworn detention officers' workers' comp pay to present to the county commission at a future date.

The hourly wage for starting detention officers was also increased from a little more than $17 to nearly $21 in hopes of recruiting new officers to deal with the chronic understaffing at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. The facility is currently short about 10 officers.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said he was pleased the two sides were able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement.

"Both sides came to the table and negotiated in good faith," Dutton said in an interview Thursday. "I really appreciate the spirit of cooperation."

