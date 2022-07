The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office as asking the public to help find a 16-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway.

Leland Means was last seen in the area of Kim's Marina in the 8000 block of Canyon Ferry Road and may be headed to a friend's residence in Helena, officials said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office at 406-447-8235.