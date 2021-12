The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is seeking a missing teen who was last seen in early November.

Authorities say Patricia "Trish" Coggle, 16, left home to go to a friend's house Nov. 4 and was seen on Snapchat Nov. 9.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 406-447-8235, option 1.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0