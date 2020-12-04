Lewis and Clark County sets new COVID record

Lewis and Clark Public Health reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday, a new daily record.

The county currently has 1,614 active cases and a total of 3,272 diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic. Thirteen people are currently hospitalized. Eighteen people have died.

Montana added 1,254 COVID-19 cases and five deaths Friday. The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 16,492 and the new deaths bring the total to 727.