Lewis and Clark County sets new COVID record

Lewis and Clark Public Health reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday, a new daily record.
The county currently has 1,614 active cases and a total of 3,272 diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic. Thirteen people are currently hospitalized. Eighteen people have died.
Montana added 1,254 COVID-19 cases and five deaths Friday. The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 16,492 and the new deaths bring the total to 727.
