Lewis and Clark County selects new treasurer, clerk and recorder

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners tapped Amy Reeves as the county's new treasurer, clerk and recorder during Thursday's regular meeting.
Reeves, an employee within the office's accounting department, will serve out the remaining 27 months of Paulette DeHart's term.
"I was blown away by first of all reading resumes," County Commissioner Jim McCormick said during the meeting. "It was difficult."
This story will be updated.
Nolan Lister
Local Government and Crime Reporter
Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.
