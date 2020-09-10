 Skip to main content
Lewis and Clark County selects new treasurer, clerk and recorder
Lewis and Clark County selects new treasurer, clerk and recorder

Lewis and Clark County Commission

The Lewis and Clark County Commission.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners tapped Amy Reeves as the county's new treasurer, clerk and recorder during Thursday's regular meeting.

Reeves, an employee within the office's accounting department, will serve out the remaining 27 months of Paulette DeHart's term.

"I was blown away by first of all reading resumes," County Commissioner Jim McCormick said during the meeting. "It was difficult."

This story will be updated.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

