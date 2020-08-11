Lewis and Clark County sees second COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis and Clark County recorded its second COVID-19 death Tuesday, according to an announcement made by Lewis and Clark Public Health on social media.

"Lewis and Clark Public Health is saddened to announce a second COVID-19 related death of a Lewis and Clark County resident. Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual's loved ones," the Facebook post reads. "To respect the family and protect privacy, we will not be releasing any further details at this time."

Neither the sex nor the age of the deceased have been released at this time.

"Please continue to take measures to protect yourself, your family, neighbors, and our community. Together, we can prevent further illness and death," the Facebook post reads.

As of Tuesday morning, Lewis and Clark County has 59 total active cases, the fifth most of any Montana county.

To date, 77 Montanans have died from the virus.

