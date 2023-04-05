Lewis and Clark County Public Works submitted three federal infrastructure grant applications that if approved, would allow it to complete more than $13 million in road work and improve access to federal lands.

The grant program, known as the Montana Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP), is administered by the Western Federal Lands Highway Division of the U.S. Department of Transportation and aims to support projects involving capital improvements, transit, planning and research that increase access to federal land.

The county applied for grant funding for proposed road improvement projects involving stretches of Lake Helena Drive, Dearborn Canyon and Beaver Creek roads.

This round of proposals do not require local governments to come up with a nearly 13.5% match of previous rounds.

Lewis and Clark County Engineer Dan Karlin told the county commissioners during their March 30 meeting that because the local governments are now required to administer the projects unlike previous years when the feds did the administration work, that substantial local match requirement was removed.

Karlin said that change will benefit the county.

"To be blunt, it costs less when the county administers a project than when the federal government does," he said.

The county's top priority of the three applications is for phase two of the Lake Helena Drive improvements.

For the past several years, the county has worked to complete the project's first phase, which brought improvements to Lake Helena Drive from Deal Lane to Lincoln Road.

This second phase will pave Hauser Dam Road, which is the same thoroughfare as Lake Helena Drive, from Lincoln Road to the entrance of White Sandy Campground.

The gravel road boasts the highest number of average daily traffic of all the gravel roads in the county and accesses several popular boat launches and campsites.

"Because of this, it requires constant maintenance," Karlin said.

Roadside drainage and the road base will also be improved in preparation for asphalt.

The total ask for this grant application comes to nearly $6 million.

"This FLAP opportunity will allow us to leverage these funds to complete the second phase of this project long before we would have been able to save the necessary funds ourselves," Karlin said.

If the application is successful, construction is anticipated to begin in 2027.

The second application involves improvements to Dearborn Canyon and Flat Creek roads. The project would apply almost 9 miles of crushed granite surface to the dirt roads from Chisolm-Barret Road across State Highway 435 and up to the Dearborn Trailhead.

Karlin said common navigation software directs travelers along this route to access both the Dearborn and Falls Creek trailheads, Diamond Bar X Guest Ranch and C Bar N Bible Camp.

Guardrails will also be installed along steeper grades.

If the application is successful, construction on the nearly $3 million project is anticipated to begin in 2026. It expects to incorporate only about half of that corridor, but Karlin said the county will apply for more grant funding through this program to complete the corridor in a future round of applications, as that program gives priority to projects that demonstrate a continuation of previous work.

The Dearborn Canyon and Flat Creek roads access one of the largest acreages of federal land in the county as they are surrounded by Bob Marshall and Scapegoat wilderness areas.

The county's third and final application for this year involves improvements to Beaver Creek Road from its intersection with Nelson Road to the Missouri River Fishing Access Site.

"This road's in real tough shape From Nelson all the way down," Karlin said.

The project would resurface the road in crushed granite. Drainage and road base improvements are also planned.

If successful, construction on the nearly $3 million project is anticipated to begin in 2026.

The county was approached by the U.S. Forest Service in 2019 to partner on work that agency was already doing on the fishing access site.

"The forest service was very keen on making that project happen," Karlin said. "They gave us a great opportunity to include some partnership with some already existing and used federal dollars on that."

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen agreed.

"This is a good example of partnerships and building on what has already been done in this corridor," Hunthausen said, referring to the forest service and also a county-established rural improvement district that has paid assessments toward road maintenance. "I think this project if successful really builds on those projects that have already happened."

Fellow County Commissioner Candace Payne said the projects have the added benefit of aiding the county's first responders.

"This is also a tool in the tool box of our firefighters," Payne said. "If they have better roads, they will better be able to get to the site where a fire is occurring."