Lewis and Clark County saw 12% growth from last census

Lewis and Clark County saw a 12% population increase from 2010 to 2020, according to information released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
It now stands at 70,973 residents, up from 63,395 in 2010. And the county has a population density of 20.5 people per square mile.
It was the state’s sixth most populous county. Yellowstone was No. 1 with 164,731; Gallatin ranked second with 118,960; Missoula was third with 117,922, Flathead was fourth with 104,357 and Cascade was fifth with 84,414.
Ravalli County was seventh with 44,174; Silver Bow was eighth with 35,133, Lake County was ninth with 31,134 and Lincoln was 10th with 19,677, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Andy Hunthausen, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commission, said the county had expected the number to be about 67,000, so that the 70,000 figure was not a complete surprise. He said he has seen the growth anecdotally in the county.
"We are growing and we need to prepare for that," he said.
Broadwater County saw a 20.7% population increase, growing from 5.612 residents in 2010 to 6,774 in 2020. Jefferson County had a 6% hike, going from 11,406 residents in 2010 to 12,085 in 2020. Meagher County grew 1.9%, from 1,891 residents in 2010 to 1,927 in 2020.
Powell County's population dipped 1.2% from 2010, going from 7,027 residents down by 81 to 6,946 in 2020.
The census figures released Thursday provided a first look at how the population of Montana has changed over the past decade, and the information will be used to divide the state into two U.S. House districts for the first time in 30 years.
Montana's population grew nearly 10%, and the state now has more than 1,080,000 people. Following a national trend, towns and cities grew while most rural areas lost population.
Gallatin County led the state's growth, with a population increase of nearly 33%, blowing past Flathead and Missoula counties in the past decade to become the state's second-largest county. The county seat of Bozeman, home to Montana State University, has grown in popularity in recent years thanks to its proximity to outdoor recreation opportunities.
Carter County, a rural area in the southeast corner of the state, bucked the trend of rural decline with a population increase of 22% — second only to Gallatin's growth. The county went from 1,160 to 1,450 residents between 2010 and 2020.
Over 83% of Montana's population identified as non-Hispanic white, down from nearly 88% in 2010. Montana's Native American population accounted for 6% of Montana residents, slightly less than the rate recorded in 2010, when the Census Bureau estimated that American Indians living on reservations were undercounted by nearly 5%.
Additionally, 5% of Montana residents identified with two or more races. Census officials said Thursday it is too early to say if any group was undercounted in the 2020 Census.
The release of the redistricting data from the 2020 census is coming more than four months later than expected because of delays caused by the pandemic.
The redistricting numbers states use for redrawing congressional and legislative districts show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade. They also pinpoint which areas have older or younger residents and the number of people living in dormitories, prisons and nursing homes.
The data covers areas of the U.S. down to the neighborhood level. An earlier set of Census data released in April provided state population counts and showed that the U.S. had 331 million residents last year, a 7.4% increase from 2010.
