Lewis and Clark County saw 12% growth from last census

Lewis and Clark County saw a 12% population increase from 2010 to 2020, according to information released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

It now stands at 70,973 residents, up from 63,395 in 2010. And the county has a population density of 20.5 people per square mile.

It was the state’s sixth most populous county. Yellowstone was No. 1 with 164,731; Gallatin ranked second with 118,960; Missoula was third with 117,922, Flathead was fourth with 104,357 and Cascade was fifth with 84,414.

Ravalli County was seventh with 44,174; Silver Bow was eighth with 35,133, Lake County was ninth with 31,134 and Lincoln was 10th with 19,677, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Andy Hunthausen, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commission, said the county had expected the number to be about 67,000, so that the 70,000 figure was not a complete surprise. He said he has seen the growth anecdotally in the county.

"We are growing and we need to prepare for that," he said.

Broadwater County saw a 20.7% population increase, growing from 5.612 residents in 2010 to 6,774 in 2020. Jefferson County had a 6% hike, going from 11,406 residents in 2010 to 12,085 in 2020. Meagher County grew 1.9%, from 1,891 residents in 2010 to 1,927 in 2020.