Lewis and Clark County returns to mass COVID-19 vaccination as cases rise

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Lewis and Clark County saw the reporting of 42 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

New daily cases have increased steadily since the deadlier, more transmissible variants of the virus reached the county's borders.

Since July 26, the county has reported an average of nearly 15.5 new COVID-19 cases a day. In the past week alone, the average bumped up to 18 new cases per day.

As of Monday morning, the county is reporting seven current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data emailed out by the state each morning, all of Montana went from adding an average of nearly 54 cases a day the week of July 5-9 to an average of 287 daily new cases last week.

But vaccination rates have also climbed as case counts increase. The state reported an average of 1,536 shots administered each day last week, including more than 4,000 from over the Aug. 7-8 weekend. The average number of daily shots was 923 the week of July 12-16.

St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher said Monday that despite the short notice, the response to local health officials' call for volunteers for the vaccination clinics was "incredible."