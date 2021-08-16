Lewis and Clark County returns to mass COVID-19 vaccination as cases rise

During a weekend that saw more than 40 new Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 cases reported by the state, local health officials hosted the first mass vaccination clinic in the county since abandoning such efforts in June due to waning interest.
Another mass vaccination clinic is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at East Helena High School. Tuesday's clinic is also open to anyone 12 years of age or older, and no appointment is necessary.
According to Lewis and Clark Public Health, 95 people turned up to the vaccination clinic hosted Saturday in the St. Peter's Health Medical Group parking lot to receive their initial dose of the vaccine.
"Any vaccination is a success," LCPH Disease Control and Prevention Division Administrator Laurel Riek said in an interview Monday. "The team that was there could've handled more, but we administered 95 doses, so we're pleased."
The clinic, put on by a slew of local partners, including St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center, Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disasters and medical volunteers among others, was the first such clinic since June.
Reik previously told the Independent Record that the local vaccine planning team made the decision to return to a mass, drive-thru model clinic after seeing the "large increase in cases and demand for the vaccine."
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Lewis and Clark County saw the reporting of 42 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
New daily cases have increased steadily since the deadlier, more transmissible variants of the virus reached the county's borders.
Since July 26, the county has reported an average of nearly 15.5 new COVID-19 cases a day. In the past week alone, the average bumped up to 18 new cases per day.
As of Monday morning, the county is reporting seven current COVID-19 hospitalizations.
According to data emailed out by the state each morning, all of Montana went from adding an average of nearly 54 cases a day the week of July 5-9 to an average of 287 daily new cases last week.
But vaccination rates have also climbed as case counts increase. The state reported an average of 1,536 shots administered each day last week, including more than 4,000 from over the Aug. 7-8 weekend. The average number of daily shots was 923 the week of July 12-16.
St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher said Monday that despite the short notice, the response to local health officials' call for volunteers for the vaccination clinics was "incredible."
"That's not the case everywhere," Gallagher said. "It was remarkable to see carloads of Boy Scouts file in to lend a hand."
Information on the Lewis and Clark County's vaccination efforts and case information can be found at lccountymt.gov/health.