Lewis and Clark County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Lewis and Clark County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total to 7,584, with 7,285 of those having recovered, the state posted on its COVID-19 website.
There are 205 cases of the respiratory illness that remain active.
There have been four deaths related to coronavirus and 94 deaths in Lewis and Clark County. The county reports 85 “breakthrough” cases, which are confirmed reports at least two weeks after completing a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The county has administered 69,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Lewis and Clark County has given 37,615 partial doses, or 63%, and 34,255 people have received full doses, or 58% of the population. The county posted on its public health website that 4,053 more people would have to receive vaccinations in order to reach 70% of a partially vaccinated population.
The news comes as the state reported 720 new cases on Tuesday, bringing Montana's total to 123,674 reports. Of those, 118,007 have recovered and 3,899 remain active. There have been 1,768 deaths in Montana. There are now 239 hospitalizations and 6,201 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.
Also, there have been 931,617 doses of vaccine administered in the state, with 457,505 people fully immunized, and 50% of the population has been fully immunized.
Gov. Greg Gianforte held a news conference Tuesday in which he said he would not impose a mask or vaccination mandate, saying those have been proven to not work. He urged personal responsibility and encouraged residents to get vaccinated or talk with a health care professional.
Also on Tuesday, Broadwater County had four new cases, with 18 listed as active and 560 total. The county has had eight coronavirus-related deaths. The county has 30% of its residents fully immunized.
Jefferson County also had four new cases, making for a total of 1,880 cases, with 47% of its residents fully immunized.
Meagher County had zero new cases, there is now one active case. There have been 160 cases overall with 152 recoveries and 12 deaths. There is one active case. The county has 49% of its residents fully immunized.
Powell County had three new cases and has had 1,033 reports overall. Of those, 989 have recovered, 12 have died and 32 cases remain active. It has 52% of its residents fully immunized.
