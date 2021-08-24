Lewis and Clark County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Lewis and Clark County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total to 7,584, with 7,285 of those having recovered, the state posted on its COVID-19 website.

There are 205 cases of the respiratory illness that remain active.

There have been four deaths related to coronavirus and 94 deaths in Lewis and Clark County. The county reports 85 “breakthrough” cases, which are confirmed reports at least two weeks after completing a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The county has administered 69,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Lewis and Clark County has given 37,615 partial doses, or 63%, and 34,255 people have received full doses, or 58% of the population. The county posted on its public health website that 4,053 more people would have to receive vaccinations in order to reach 70% of a partially vaccinated population.

The news comes as the state reported 720 new cases on Tuesday, bringing Montana's total to 123,674 reports. Of those, 118,007 have recovered and 3,899 remain active. There have been 1,768 deaths in Montana. There are now 239 hospitalizations and 6,201 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.