Lewis and Clark County remains opposed to joining passenger rail authority

Despite growing pressure from a vocal contingent of constituents, the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners remains hesitant to join the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

The authority hopes to restore passenger rail service to a yet-to-be-determined route in the southern half of Montana by recruiting counties and leveraging their ability to tax residents to help fund the repair or construction of rail line as well as the purchase of rail cars and maintenance of facilities.

In previous meetings, County Commissioners Tom Rolfe and Chairman Jim McCormick said they are hesitant about signing on to the project without a clear picture of monetary commitments and an exit strategy for counties to leave the authority.

A resolution entering Lewis and Clark County into the authority has been tabled multiple times.

"Where we are now is the majority of the commission is not in favor of entering the rail authority," Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said in an interview Friday.

The county commission sent a list of questions to the authority, and Baltz said the authority's answers, received last year, did not fully address concerns and focused largely on amending the authority's bylaws as an effort to assuage the county commissioners, which Baltz noted are subject to the whim of the authority.

Baltz said the county has yet to issue a "hard and fast no," and wants to remain involved in the process. The county previously approved making a one-time financial contribution to the authority to help pay for feasibility research.

"I'm trying to get to 'yes,'" Chairman McCormick said of the topic during an April meeting. "My concern is getting Lewis and Clark County taxpayers hooked into this thing, and that (the rail authority) is forthright, saying 'there are no expenses. There's nothing there.' But the resolution doesn't read that way."

Still the authority and local advocates are mounting pressure on the commission.

Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, chairman of the rail authority, spoke to a group of citizens about the project during a panel discussion hosted by Sleeping Giant Citizens Council on Jan. 25.

The local affiliate of Northern Plains Resource Council gave Strohmaier, along with local figures including Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, the opportunity to participate in the panel discussion intended to "convince the county commissioners to get on board and join the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority," the Sleeping Giant Citizens Council's website stated.

"In the year 2022, we feel that it is high time to consider options to add connectivity to our national passenger rail network," Strohmaier said during the discussion.

He said the authority has expanded to include 17 Montana counties in the rail authority and encouraged those tuning into the online forum to look at the map of counties that have signed on.

"This is as about a diverse array and collection of counties politically, economically, urban, rural, ideologically as you can get," he said, offering a warning to elected officials opposed to the authority. "Passenger rail has really galvanized folks across the state, and whatever political affiliation you are representing, it would be at your own risk and to your detriment to not recognize this touchpoint of commonality."

The restoration of passenger rail across southern Montana recently received a celebrity endorsement as well.

Actor J.K. Simmons and his brother, David Simmons, wrote and performed a song meant to inspire participation in the authority.

"All Aboard Montana" is a call for Montanans to "ride that line again."

The song can be heard at https://bit.ly/3u9Y9hU.

