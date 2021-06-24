Lewis and Clark County reauthorizes Helena Regional Airport Authority

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved its half of a joint resolution with the city of Helena reauthorizing the Helena Regional Airport Authority until 2031.

The city attempted to used the process to pressure the airport into paying about $344,000 in delinquent street maintenance and stormwater assessments owed to the city and county. The delinquent payments stretch from 2019 through 2020.

Airport leadership has insisted such payments would constitute a diversion of revenue in the eyes of the Federal Aviation Administration and could jeopardize federal funding it receives from the agency.

"I know there's been some challenges as well around how things can be done and paid for around infrastructure things with our city, and I appreciate the willingness to work that out with them," chairman of the county's board of commissioners Andy Hunthausen said during Thursday morning's regular meeting.

County Commissioner Jim McCormick praised Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper and the authority for their efforts.

"Boy oh boy, what's happened over the past 25 to 30 years at that airport is very impressive," McCormick said.