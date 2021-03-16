Lewis and Clark County ready to expand vaccine eligibility

The Lewis and Clark COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Group is ready to meet Gov. Greg Gianforte's directive to open vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older by April 1.

"We're ready to expand," said Lewis and Clark Public Health Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Administrator Eric Merchant, who is also a member of the state's and county's vaccine planning groups.

Merchant said the county's vaccine distribution network, which includes the county health department, St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center and hundreds of volunteers, among others, has been operating at about 30% of its overall capacity.

"We're in a good place," he said. "We've built up a lot of capacity, but haven't had the supply."

While the amount of vaccine trickling into the state is still his primary concern, Merchant said the county has seen an uptick.

The two other legs to the three-legged stool that is vaccine distribution are point of distribution infrastructure, such as the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds clinic, and staffing.

Merchant said if the county plans to vaccinate three times as many people, it will take three times the effort.