Lewis and Clark County reaches deal with sheriff's employee union

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners has approved an agreement extending donated sick leave to detention center officers.

The memorandum of agreement between the commission and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Employees' Association establishes eligibility for officers working in the county jail to use donated pool hours.

The union has called for workers' compensation benefits for detention officers since those employees were folded into the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association about a decade ago.

The two parties struck a collective bargaining agreement that went into effect July 1 and expires June 30, 2023. The agreement did not include workers' compensation for detention officers, but instead formed a committee of both sworn and non-sworn members of the union and county staff.

A self-imposed deadline to come up with an agreement came and went, but both parties continued negotiations, eventually landing on this stop-gap measure.

"The pool hours are nice, but it doesn't accomplish what we set out to do," Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said in an interview last week.

Dutton said the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association intends to propose legislation during the upcoming legislative session that would codify workers’ compensation pay for lost wages for detention officers.

"For eight years, I have been an advocate for detention officers to be treated equitably," Dutton said. "... I am hopeful there's going to be a law change."

He called the agreement a win for Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officers.

"They're very happy about the agreement," he said. "They want to feel valued and the way to do that is to show them they're valued."

The agreement further details the procedures for application and pool hours donation; how many hours can be donated and used; and "(p)rovisions for return of pool hours if a legislative solution happens and the pool is no longer needed."

"This is difficult work," County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said of the negotiations ahead of the vote. "So thank you (Lewis and Clark County Human Resources Director) Kari (DesRosier), you and your staff and the whole negotiating team from the sheriff's office as well. It's difficult work to get to an agreement. I just really appreciate the work and I'm glad I don't have to be in that room."

The county currently employs 56 officers in its jail under the sheriff's office umbrella. Dutton said has a total authorization to hire up to 65, but that budget constraints and inflation prohibit the hiring of any more.

"I hope as a leader I can show we're committed to making this better," he said. "I think the Legislature will see the need."