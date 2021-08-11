Lewis and Clark County plans mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Lewis and Clark Public Health will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Peter's Health Medical Group parking lot, 2550 Broadway St. in Helena.
The mass vaccination is open to everyone 12 or older, but those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
According to the LCPH COVID-19 Hub, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
No appointment is necessary.
The local health department in conjunction with various area health care providers began mass vaccination efforts at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in December, but as demand for the vaccine petered out, resources were re-allocated in June to more targeted vaccination efforts.
LCPH Disease Control and Prevention Division Administrator Laurel Riek said in an interview Wednesday that the local vaccine planning team made the decision to return to a mass, drive-thru model clinic after seeing the "large increase in cases and demand for the vaccine."
Riek said the county saw about a 43% increase in its vaccination rate from July 1 to July 31.
"The majority of our cases are unvaccinated," she said. "Our message is get vaccinated, wear a mask in public and stay home when you're sick."
Over those about five months, the county administered more than 32,000 doses of the vaccines. Nearly 700 volunteers and staff members worked more than 14,000 hours.
The county led the state and much of the nation in rolling out its vaccine allocation.
Carroll College scientists who tested samples of Helena's wastewater reported Monday that the prevalence of genomic copies of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the city's wastewater increased by approximately 1,100% over the previous week.
"The new results point to a large amount of disease in the community, which could correlate with the current significant rise in local disease identified through diagnostic testing and could, more importantly, indicate many individuals are infected with the virus but haven’t been tested," the LCPH press release announcing the test results states. "Increased concentrations of the virus in wastewater have been followed by increases in cases in the cities of Helena and East Helena. The data could serve as an early indicator of an increase in cases in the respective communities."