Lewis and Clark County plans mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Carroll College scientists who tested samples of Helena's wastewater reported Monday that the prevalence of genomic copies of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the city's wastewater increased by approximately 1,100% over the previous week.

"The new results point to a large amount of disease in the community, which could correlate with the current significant rise in local disease identified through diagnostic testing and could, more importantly, indicate many individuals are infected with the virus but haven’t been tested," the LCPH press release announcing the test results states. "Increased concentrations of the virus in wastewater have been followed by increases in cases in the cities of Helena and East Helena. The data could serve as an early indicator of an increase in cases in the respective communities."