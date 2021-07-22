Lewis and Clark County passes final budget

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved the county's fiscal year 2022 budget.
The final budget, which details more than $100 million in total expenditures, is due to the Montana Department of Administration by Oct. 1.
Lewis and Clark County Chief Financial Officer Nancy Everson called it "a big budget."
The nearly $80 million in total revenues are outpaced by expenditures budgeted for this fiscal year by almost $28 million.
Everson noted throughout the budget process that an influx in federal aid, to the tune of about $11 million, and a spending down of capital reserves within various departments accounts for the unusually large amount of expenditures.
The drawing down of capital reserves is made possible because of long range planning built in to every department's annual budget, County Commissioner Tom Rolfe noted.
"As a new commissioner, I'm absolutely amazed at how well this process works and the confidence that the staff gives me that they're doing their very best for the taxpayers," Rolfe said during the Tuesday meeting that saw the budget's approval. "I just really appreciate that a lot. I hope the taxpayers of Lewis and Clark County realize the quality of folks they have working for them every day. ... I just wish more people would be a part of the process so they can appreciate it as much as I've come to in the last six months."
The public hearing on the budget was opened at a prior county commission meeting and left open until Tuesday's meeting. No public comment was submitted on the budget.
The county's finance department still has work to do. In the coming weeks county staff is expecting to receive the Montana Department of Revenue's certified values, which will inform the county exactly how much property tax revenue it can expect.
Everson said her staff usually budgets a highly conservative estimate with regard to such revenue, and any additional revenue will be deposited in the county's reserves.
Following the receipt of that information, the county will then set the mill levies for the fiscal year.
Because the county levies to revenue and not mills, those levies will be adjusted to compensate for an anticipated increase in property values.
Aside from increases such as the increased Lewis and Clark County Detention Center operation levy, a $4 increase in Scratch Gravel Solid Waste District assessments, a less than 1% inflationary tax hike, and any increases brought on by the city of Helena, Everson said local taxes will largely look the same for county residents.
"It is nice to know that we have little debt. We have great reserves. We have a budget that serves the people," County Commissioner and Chairman Andy Hunthausen said. "We kind of have a well-oiled machine for the most part. Hopefully we can keep that going well into the future."