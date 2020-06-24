Lewis and Clark County officials talk current policing practices, mental health funding

Geise said the county is committed to have future conversations on the topic.

"If we need to having further conversations, everyone should have common understanding of our starting point," she said, later adding that "nobody is seriously discussing getting rid of the sheriff or getting rid of the police."

When asked what aspects of law enforcement have been looked at with an eye for possible improvement, she said they have not yet.

"In the last 30 days, I know that those folks who wear these uniforms have been busy with COVID issues and meetings and protests and counter protests...," she said, adding that the various organizations Dutton is involved with, such as his role as vice president of the Western States Sheriffs' Association, will be "taking a new and renewed focus to look at these issues to identify if we have any deficiencies, where those might be and what the action points might be to get those resolved."

Hunthausen and McCormick gave detailed reports of their efforts on the Human Services Task Force and in the area of mental health.

Local calls for police reform have mostly included a desire to use funds diverted from law enforcement agencies for social services that have seen state-funded budgets slashed in recent legislative sessions.